The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Myths and Leyendas: Mujeres

The MFAH will host a family festival, “Myths and Leyendas: Mujeres," celebrating women in myths, legends, and Latin American history. The annual Fall Festival features new, temporary large-scale sculptures by six Houston Latinx artists. This festival highlights the Museum’s commitment to Latin American and Latino art, and art of the Indigenous Americas.

The event will include food, live music, and dance performances on the Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza. Visitors can play a lotería game with cards featuring MFAH works of art, and wander through the Cullen Sculpture Garden to discover the sculptures and join in art-making activities.

While the event is free, securing tickets in advance is recommended.