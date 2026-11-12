weekend event planner
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
Food show rock star Alton Brown will be at Jones Hall on Friday night. The problem is there are only a handful of loose seats, so good luck snapping up one of these.
Other food related options this weekend include the Houston Wino Fest, the 11th Annual Whiskey Social or the International Sweet Wine Fest at Kemah Boardwalk.
Of course, this weekend offers plenty of other options, from checking out the International Quilt Festival to celebrating the 50th anniversary of record store Sound Revolution to seeing a punk doc at the MFAH that features a couple of cool riot grrrls.
Thursday, November 12
International Quilt Festival
Touted as the world’s largest quilt show, the four-day fabric fest will feature more than 1,400 antique, traditional, art, and modern quilts and works of textile art on display; 500 shopping booths offering fabrics, books, patterns, tools, sewing machines, and crafts; and more than 275 lectures and classes from nearly 90 top teachers. Remember, it’s free for children ages 10 and under. 10 am.
The James Beard Foundation presents Taste America Houston
The James Beard Foundation – the organization behind the James Beard Awards – presents the return of the Taste America culinary series, featuring a walk-around tasting hosted by TasteTwenty chefs and James Beard Award winners (and Jūn co-owners) Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu. Joining them will be a lineup of talent from Houston's independent restaurants, with over 10 food and beverage stations featuring signature bites, beverages, and exclusive sponsor activations. 6 pm.
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Colson Whitehead
Back in the mid ‘90s, Colson Whitehead was a young journalist, writing TV reviews for the Village Voice. These days, he’s a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, penning such classics as John Henry Days and The Underground Railroad. Whitehead will read from his new novel, Cool Machine, followed by an on-stage conversation with Houston Chronicle news columnist Joy Sewing. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing. 7:30 pm.
Friday, November 13
Houston Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show
The Houston Gem & Mineral Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to study in the areas of earth science and related fields and arts, will present their annual, three-day Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show this weekend in Humble. Visitors can see live demos from polishing rocks into gems, to silversmithing, and beading. Folks can bring a rock or fossil in for identification, and kids can enjoy youth activities and games. 9 am (10 am Sunday).
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
All this weekend at Reliant Center, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market will feature more than 280 merchants, offering everything from holiday décor and gourmet foods to apparel, jewelry, and specialty gifts. As one of Houston Ballet's largest annual fundraisers, proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of merchandise sales support the company, its Academy and community programs. Check this article for expert shopping tips and a preview of some of this year's new vendors. 10 am.
Brown Bandanna presents “THE PLEDGE” 5th Annual Event
Hip hop/urban culture lifestyle brand Brown Bandanna is celebrate five years of creativity, collaboration, and community with the people who continue to put in the real work to move the culture forward. The event will also honor special guest HTX Garage for their impact on Houston’s creative community and the work they continue to do behind the scenes. 6:30 pm.
Big Queer Picture Show, Goethe-Institut Houston, and The Museum of Fine Arts present Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution
Queercore combined punk rock music, DIY zines, films, and art, giving rise to a distinct punk subgenre where bands addressed identity, systemic prejudice, gender expression, and sexual frustration with aggressive, humorous, or confrontational styles. This 2017 documentary charts the rise of radicals — including filmmaker Bruce LaBruce, zine publisher G.B. Jones, and musicians Kathleen Hanna and Kim Gordon — in search of truly inclusive and always subversive artistic and sexual politics. 7 pm.
Saturday, November 14
Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars
With Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars, folks can experience the magic of Frozen 2 with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff; watch Asha and her friend Star from Wish as they skate to “This Wish”; embrace the dreams and gifts inside us all with Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, and maybe even Bruno; explore the skies with Aladdin and Jasmine and watch Genie multiply before their eyes; dig a little deeper and sing-along with Tiana as she dreams of owning her own restaurant; and more. 11 am, 3 & 7 pm Saturday (1 & 5 pm Sunday).
Sound Revolution 50th Anniversary
Spring-based record store Sound Revolution will celebrate half a century of spinning records, sharing deep cuts, and keeping physical music alive in the Houston area with a day-long blast. The celebration includes a pop-up market with unique vendors and food for purchase, along with two hours of live music from DLC-NINJA and Paisley Piggott. Shoppers will also find a store-wide sale and door prizes. It’s free and open to everyone, whether someone bought their very first vinyl there decades ago or just started picking up records last week. 1 pm.
Breakaway Music Festival Houston
The nation’s largest touring dance music festival will span multiple stages and specially curated interactive areas, bringing together some names in electronic music (global dance music heavyweights Cloonee, Dom Dolla, GRiZ and Tape B are the headliners) alongside emerging artists shaping the next generation of dance culture. Breakaway Houston will also feature Beatport’s The Block, a mobile stage experience and artist discovery platform from Beatport. 3 pm.
Goethe-Institut Houston presents “Black in Berlin” opening reception
It began with a deceptively simple idea: to render Black life visible in Germany. Now, Ethiopian-born, Berlin-based photographer Yero Adugna Eticha brings a portion of this ongoing large-scale project — which now encompasses black-and-white portraits, text installations, and audio interviews — to Houston. Presented by the Goethe-Institut, the exhibition offers US audiences a vibrant and nuanced counter-archive to the visual representation of the African diaspora in Germany and Europe. Through Saturday, March 13. 6 pm.
Sunday, November 15
Main Street Theater presents Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells
It’s holiday time, and everyone’s favorite first grader is back to celebrate. At least until Junie B. finds out she has drawn the name of her archnemesis, Tattletale May, for her Secret Santa Gift. Adapted from the book series by Barbara Park, the production features holiday hijinks with lessons about giving and the spirit of peace and goodwill. Recommended for kindergarten and older. Through Sunday, December 20. 12:30 & 3:30 pm.
Houston Comets present Draft Lottery Watch Party
The city's revived WNBA franchise invites fans to watch the league's draft lottery at Talyard Brewing Co. in Sugar Land (1033a Imperial Blvd.). Formerly the Connecticut Sun, the team has a 32.9 percent chance of securing the No. 1 pick in the draft. Comets legend Cynthia Cooper and current players Saniya Rivers and Aaliyah Edwards will be in attendance. 6 pm.
Watch What Crappens: In The Mix Tour
Obsessed with The Real Housewives, Summer House, and all things Bravo? Do you get all your news and hot goss from Andy Cohen? Winner of the 2026 iHeartPodcast Award for Best TV Podcast, Watch What Crappens is the top destination for Bravo recaps, gossip, and shadiness. Hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam will dissect nearly every detail of every show on Bravo. 7 pm.
On Cinema Live: The Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour
For 15 years, anti-comics Tim Heidecker (of Tim & Eric fame) and Gregg Turkington (aka comedian Neil Hamburger) have made a metafictional universe out of their “movie review” web series/podcast On Cinema at the Cinema. Now, they’re taking it on the road. The Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour will be an evening of movie information and alternative education featuring the expert opinions of Turkington, as well as Health and Body Improvements from wellness guru Dr. Newman (Tim) Heidecker. 8 pm.