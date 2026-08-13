The James Beard Foundation presents Taste America Houston

The James Beard Foundation, the organization behind the James Beard Awards, presents the return of the Taste America culinary series with a walk-around tasting hosted by TasteTwenty chefs and James Beard Award winners Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu of James Beard Award Semifinalist JŪN and Third Place, selected for the Foundation's 2026-2027 TasteTwenty class.

Joining chefs Garcia and Lu will be a lineup of the talent behind Houston's independent restaurants, with over 10 food and beverage stations featuring signature bites, beverages, and exclusive sponsor activations.