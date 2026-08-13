The James Beard Foundation presents Taste America Houston

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The James Beard Foundation®

The James Beard Foundation, the organization behind the James Beard Awards, presents the return of the Taste America culinary series with a walk-around tasting hosted by TasteTwenty chefs and James Beard Award winners Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu of James Beard Award Semifinalist JŪN and Third Place, selected for the Foundation's 2026-2027 TasteTwenty class.

Joining chefs Garcia and Lu will be a lineup of the talent behind Houston's independent restaurants, with over 10 food and beverage stations featuring signature bites, beverages, and exclusive sponsor activations.

The James Beard Foundation, the organization behind the James Beard Awards, presents the return of the Taste America culinary series with a walk-around tasting hosted by TasteTwenty chefs and James Beard Award winners Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu of James Beard Award Semifinalist JŪN and Third Place, selected for the Foundation's 2026-2027 TasteTwenty class.

Joining chefs Garcia and Lu will be a lineup of the talent behind Houston's independent restaurants, with over 10 food and beverage stations featuring signature bites, beverages, and exclusive sponsor activations.

WHEN

WHERE

Thompson Houston, by Hyatt
1717 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-houston

TICKET INFO

$175-$225

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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