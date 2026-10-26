Photo courtesy of The International Quilt Festival
The International Quilt Festival is the world’s largest quilt show. It will feature more than 1,400 antique, traditional, art, and modern quilts and works of textile art on display; 500 shopping booths offering fabrics, books, patterns, tools, sewing machines, and crafts; and more than 275 lectures and classes from nearly 90 top teachers.
The International Quilt Festival is the world’s largest quilt show. It will feature more than 1,400 antique, traditional, art, and modern quilts and works of textile art on display; 500 shopping booths offering fabrics, books, patterns, tools, sewing machines, and crafts; and more than 275 lectures and classes from nearly 90 top teachers.
WHEN
WHERE
George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010, USA