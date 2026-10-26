International Quilt Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The International Quilt Festival

The International Quilt Festival is the world’s largest quilt show. It will feature more than 1,400 antique, traditional, art, and modern quilts and works of textile art on display; 500 shopping booths offering fabrics, books, patterns, tools, sewing machines, and crafts; and more than 275 lectures and classes from nearly 90 top teachers.

The International Quilt Festival is the world’s largest quilt show. It will feature more than 1,400 antique, traditional, art, and modern quilts and works of textile art on display; 500 shopping booths offering fabrics, books, patterns, tools, sewing machines, and crafts; and more than 275 lectures and classes from nearly 90 top teachers.

WHEN

WHERE

George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.quilts.com/quilt-festival/quilt-festival-houston/

TICKET INFO

$18; free for children 10 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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