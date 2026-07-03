Select Spirits Group presents The Whiskey Social

The 11th Annual Whiskey Social is one of Texas's largest whiskey festivals, showcasing 350+ different premium and vintage expressions of fine spirits from all over the world. This event will feature hundreds of whiskies and spirits from around the world, select single barrel offerings, vintage bourbon and scotch, a cigar tent, and food and snacks to match.
The 11th Annual Whiskey Social is one of Texas's largest whiskey festivals, showcasing 350+ different premium and vintage expressions of fine spirits from all over the world. This event will feature hundreds of whiskies and spirits from around the world, select single barrel offerings, vintage bourbon and scotch, a cigar tent, and food and snacks to match.
WHEN
WHERE
Citadel Houston
12130 Kirby Dr #101, Houston, TX 77045, USA
https://www.houstonwhiskeysocial.com/
TICKET INFO
$92.41-$444.19
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.