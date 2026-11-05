Houston Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show

The Houston Gem & Mineral Society will present their annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show. Visitors can see live demos from polishing rocks into gems, to silversmithing, and beading. Guests can bring a rock or fossil in for identification, and kids can enjoy youth activities and games.
The Houston Gem & Mineral Society will present their annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show. Visitors can see live demos from polishing rocks into gems, to silversmithing, and beading. Guests can bring a rock or fossil in for identification, and kids can enjoy youth activities and games.
WHEN
WHERE
Humble Civic Center
8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338, USA
https://hgms.org/annual-show/
TICKET INFO
$12; kids 10 years and under are free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.