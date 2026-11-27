And a rooftop pool
Historic department store reopens as Houston hotel’s dapper new tower
The JW Marriott-Downtown has done it again. The hotel's opening in 2014 marked JW Marriott’s first historic adaptive reuse property in Texas. Now, the luxury hotel chain has expanded into a second historic Houston landmark — the 10-story Battelstein’s Building at 812 Main Street.
Top-to-bottom renovations in both buildings — keeping a keen eye on sensitive restorations to architecturally-significant historical elements — bring the guest accommodations count to a whopping 384 rooms, 89 of which are suites.
Built in 1910, the 22-story Samuel F. Carter building at 806 Main Street is considered the first skyscraper in Houston and was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2020. Now called the “Gallery Tower,” the beaux-arts masterpiece somehow strikes a perfectly harmonious balance with its Mid-Century-era annex, now known as the “Studio Tower.”
The Battelstein’s Building, once a famed department store specializing in couture menswear and haberdashery items, closed its doors in 1981, a time when Houston’s Central Business District suffered from a lull to just about every conceivable degree.
The abutting towers join one another seamlessly through a shared design aesthetic based upon the history of Battelstein’s. While designer Lauren Rottet’s Rottet Studio reimagined the Studio Tower, Cole Martinez Curtis & Associates handled the redesign of the original Gallery Tower — both leaning heavily on a semi-formal menswear motif to align both spaces. The bones of the individual buildings remain intact, but menswear staples such as leather, tweed, herringbone, houndstooth, and pin-striping reign supreme throughout the hotel’s two towers. The result is a smartly-tailored and timeless design befitting both historic buildings as well as the modern, executive-leaning JW Marriott brand.
"I would love for the building to be recognized as a seamless restoration and adaptive reuse of a historic property," said Chris Evans, principal at Rottet Studio. "Houston loses so much of its architectural history, making the preservation and revitalization of this building especially meaningful.”
Up On the Roof
Expanding the property’s footprint allowed for the addition of a rooftop pool, restaurant, and lounge on the 10th floor of the Studio Tower. Expected to open December 1, The Perch combines a Mediterranean-inspired indoor/outdoor oasis with Mexican-inspired dinner offerings from executive chef Rafael Gonzalez. Open from 3 pm to 11 pm (food service ends at 10 pm), Chef Gonzalez combines coastal and international cuisines with Mexican influences authentic to Houston.
Generous outdoor dining spaces, three fully-furnished cabanas, a row of chaise lounges, and a fire pit area all take full advantage of the rooftop’s sweeping skyline views. The pool itself features climate control capabilities that cool the water in the balmy summers and warm it up on chilly winter nights. No detail has been overlooked — a changing room has been included for guests who prefer to transition straight from the pool to dinner, or vice-versa.
In addition to The Perch, the hotel offers an American fare dining experience at The Foundry, a refreshed version of the restaurant formerly known as Main Kitchen. Also led chef Gonzalez, the ground floor restaurant takes advantage of original exposed steel beams — rivets and all — to lend an industrial edge to the northeast corner of the Gallery Tower. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample street-side people-watching opportunities while seated beneath the watchful eyes of a stately JW Marriott griffin statue — quite the photo opportunity. The Foundry’s inviting bar offers an extensive inventory of premium whiskey and craft cocktails curated by food & beverage director Andrew Gallacher.
The exposed steel beams continue into the lobby, where a finely-curated gift shop shares space with a petite library. Books, sourced from local favorite Craftex, are available for guests to borrow. Gift shop items include a multitude of locally-produced items, including numerous philanthropic-minded gifts and mementos.
The shop even stocks famous paintings of “The Cowboy” by Houston artist Laura Goodson. Feeling interactive? Scan the QR code next to the jars of honey to check on JW Marriott’s adoptive hive through its partnership with Beewise. At the moment, the hotel’s hive shows 4,800 bees, very buzzy.
Inside the Studio Tower
Exterior restoration plans for the Studio Tower are expected to begin next year. The original display windows for Battelstein’s department store are currently outfitted by Houston-based Pop Sign Design with an homage to Houston industry and landmarks. Artificial bluebonnets soften the chrome artistic interpretations of Post Oak’s street signs, the 610 loop, and NASA-influenced designs.
Inside, an intimate foyer introduces guests to The Haven, the building’s private event space. Black-and-white marble floors and white oak millwork bask beneath lighted curved ceilings, while a dramatic hanging floral arrangement snakes throughout the central space.
Designed by Lauren Rottet as a softer, more romantic setting, her signature style is apparent in the room’s Buffalo Bayou-inspired motifs. Three new event spaces follow the curved lines of The Haven while introducing herringbone white oak floors and texturally-intriguing tree motifs ornamenting the walls. All-in-all, the tower offers 20,000 square feet of event space.
The Spa by JW has received a glow-up of its own. The full-service wellness center offers a variety of luxury spa treatments, relaxation services, and popular perks like red light therapy. As with the lobby gift shop, the collections available for purchase from the spa are all philanthropically-advantageous.
In addition, both the fitness center and Griffin Executive Lounge have been revamped, with the latter offering daily hot breakfast and evening hors d’oeuvres served Monday through Thursday. The lounge features entirely new furnishings, upgraded selections of snacks and beverages throughout the day, and concierge services within this exclusive, members-only retreat.
Rooms and suites have been given the full glam treatment, with superior rooms and suites outfitted with sculptural soaking tubs. Serene hues drench each room, with updated wood floors, luxe natural stone vanities, bespoke upholstery, and vintage maps rounding out the new JW Marriott experience. In-room bath products are by Aromatherapy Associates London.
In an interesting new twist for jet-lagged travelers, the annex also includes special windowless rooms equipped with LiquidView digital technology that aligns with natural circadian rhythms, matching daily sunrise and sunset. When paired with a Purposeful Rest Package (weighted blanket, cooling pillows, eye mask, sound machine, and aromatherapy diffuser), these rooms ensure a tranquil sleep experience.
Beaux-Arts Perfection
As a treat for restoration enthusiasts and history buffs, the renovation of the Gallery Tower, née Carter Building, uncovered Mr. Carter’s original board room from 1910. While everyone involved is at a loss for exactly when or why previous owners sealed off the room, the space is a genuine time capsule of phenomenal Beaux-Arts architecture.
Prior to entering the room, guests are met by the original vestibule. Created almost entirely from marble slabs, this space only hints at what lies beyond. A short set of stairs is split by the original hand-carved banister, with every hint of wear to both left just so.
Now utilized as an elegant private events and meeting space, the main room is constructed entirely of ornate millwork and joinery, with decorative painting throughout the coffered ceiling. Original brass chandeliers, sconces, and hardware shine anew, while multicolored stained glass windows line a single wall.
The focal point of the space is a stately stone fireplace — complete with lighted alcoves — that stretches from floor-to-ceiling and nearly wall-to-wall. At some point before being discovered, the wooden floors were damaged, but era-appropriate replacements make it difficult to tell. The Carter room is, in this author’s assessment, objectively perfect.
Rooms at the JW Marriott Downtown start at $395.