Breakaway Music Festival Houston

Breakaway Music Festival, the nation’s largest touring dance music festival, will span multiple stages and specially curated interactive areas, bringing together some names in electronic music alongside emerging artists shaping the next generation of dance culture.

Leading the lineup are global dance music heavyweights Cloonee, Dom Dolla, GRiZ and Tape B. Joining the headliners are Ares Carter, Big Gigantic, BLOND:ISH, CELO, Daniel Allan, Frank Walker, Hans Glader, HOL!,INZO, Jake Shore, JIGITZ, Kade Findley, Kaleena Zanders, Know Good, Lavern, Linska, Riordan, Steller, andWreckno, with support from 2ŁØT, DEM1GOD, Kendi, and Soar.

Breakaway Houston will also feature Beatport’s The Block, a mobile stage experience and artist discovery platform from Beatport.