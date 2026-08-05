Weekend Event Planner
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend will be a very musical one.
Along with the two big shows that we mention below, there will also be live shows starring Masego, Jorge Medina, The Guess Who, The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers, and Ne-Yo & Akon.
Also going on this weekend, the return of the UNO Social Club, the grand opening of Eastbound Barbecue, a new version of the Greatest Show on Earth, and a Harry Potter drone show.
We know it’s crazy, but it’s true.
Thursday, August 6
Truluck's presents Yellowstone Bourbon tasting
Join founder and master distiller Stephen Beam for a tasting of four Yellowstone expressions, along with chef-curated bites, a signature cocktail, and the opportunity to talk bourbon with Beam. The $50 event is only for adults who are at least 21. 5:30 pm.
Houston UNO Social Club
UNO is bringing back its fan-favorite UNO Social Clubs, and will be taking over Dan Electro's this weekend. At the Houston UNO Social Club, attendees will also experience local MCs and DJs bringing their own flare to keep the good vibes going all night. And let’s not forget about tons of prizes (including branded merchandise and UNO product packs), UNO-themed decor, custom signature drinks, and plenty of fun photo ops and memorable moments. 6 pm,
Georgia James presents Amici Wine Dinner
Modern American steakhouse Georgia James welcomes chefs Renato De Pirro and Douglas Rodriguez for an intimate Amici Wine Dinner, a rare collaborative evening featuring a multi-course menu paired with exceptional wines from Amici Cellars and Olema. Tickets are $150 per person (not including tax and gratuity) and reservations are available through OpenTable. 6:30 pm.
John Mellencamp in concert
Do you swell up with pride every time you hear the words “I was born in a small town”? Well, the man who sang those words will be in the area this weekend. John Mellencamp comes to The Woodlands as part of his Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits. The tour marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which haven’t been played live in many years. Mellencamp has released 25 albums in his 50-year career, most recently Orpheus Descending in 2023. 8 pm.
Friday, August 7
Eastbound Barbecue Grand Opening Weekend
After opening full time in June, Eastbound Barbecue is celebrating its grand opening weekend with live music, an all-day happy hour, and plenty of smoked meats. Dig into smoked brisket, sip handcrafted cocktails, and kick back on the expansive patio featuring oversized TVs. 11 am.
Beats on the Bayou: Back to School Edition
This back-to-school edition of the outdoor concert series will feature DJ Peach, spoken word by Gianni, a dance performance by 2xclusive Dance Team, and Meta4 Houston, also known as Writers in the Schools. Folks can also enjoy face painting and a juice stand by Peach Market. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a relaxed, family-friendly waterfront concert experience. 6 pm.
Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics in concert
A trio of '80s superstars will be in The Woodlands this weekend. Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics are performing as part of their co-headlining tour. Toto has released 14 albums in their career, most recently Old Is New in 2018. Christopher Cross – that yacht-rock god – has released 14 albums, including Take Me As I Am in 2017. And the Romantics have done 14 albums, including 61/49 in 2003. 6:45 pm.
River Oaks Theatre presents Graveyard Shift: The Howling (with Curse of the Where Wolf Book Signing)
River Oaks Theatre artistic director Rob Saucedo’s new graphic novel Curse of the Where Wolf is set for release this weekend. A sequel to his first graphic novel Where Wolf, it follows a College Station reporter who — after saving a furry convention from being turned into an all-you-can-eat buffet courtesy of a very hungry werewolf — finds himself now cursed with lycanthropy. The theater will also kick off a month-long, werewolf-themed film series, starting with The Howling. Saucedo will sign copies of his book beforehand. 9:15 pm.
Saturday, August 8
Bayou Heights Bier Garten presents Luau on the Bayou and Heights Bier Garten presents Y2K End of Summer Event
Bayou Heights Bier Garten is bringing the tropics with their Luau on the Bayou, the ultimate end-of-summer celebration, with themed cocktails and food available throughout the day. The evening heats up with a spectacular fire/hula dancer performance, followed by a live band. Heights Bier Garten is also throwing its annual Y2K End of Summer celebration, with a full day of music, local shopping, and good vibes. Brunch is served before the evening kicks into high gear with a live performance from Good Time Muffin. 11 am
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will present The Greatest Show On Earth reimagined for a new generation, bringing a fast-paced, high-energy circus experience. Audiences will experience iconic Ringling acts reimagined in new ways, from the Double Wheel of Destiny, where performers leap and jump rope on massive moving wheels high above the ground, to breathtaking trapeze artists soaring through the air in perfectly timed, heart-racing passes. 11 am, 3 & 7 pm (7 pm Friday; 1 & 5 pm Sunday).
H.C.A.R. presents Nocturne Analysis
Nocturne Analysis is a new micro-cinema series dedicated to close viewing, discussion, symbolism, and theory. Instead of a packed theater, these gatherings will be intentionally small so everyone has a chance to participate. For the inaugural evening, they’ll be screening a mystery David Lynch VHS double feature. After the screenings, stay for an informal discussion exploring recurring imagery, themes, symbolism, and the hidden connections between the films. DM H.C.A.R. for an RSVP. 7 pm.
DroneArt Show: Harry Potter
DroneArt Show: Harry Potter is a two-night, first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle that will blend advanced drone choreography with the music and iconic moments from the Harry Potter film series. A live violinist will perform as memorable moments from the films are reimagined through aerial displays set to the soundtrack and dialogue from the films. As part of the experience, attendees will also wear LED wristbands that allow them to interact further with the performance. 9 pm.
Sunday, August 9
Lyric Market presents Book and Plant Swap
For all the Houston plant and book fans, Lyric Market will have a fun afternoon to swap favorite reads or plant trimmings while looking for new treasures. Better Than Therapy Books will be handling the book exchange and selling some of this season’s hottest books, while The Flour Petal Bakery will have all the sweet treats (including dot cakes and Dubai chocolate) and pothos trimmings at the bakery. Also, don't miss additional local vendors selling their goods. Noon.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents The House in the Woods (La Maison des bois)
Director Maurice Pialat crafted this seven-part miniseries about the impact of World War I on a community north of Paris. With a naturalistic focus, the film captures both the historical scope of the conflict and the subtle ways that a small town’s routines and rituals are indelibly touched by it. This series — commissioned for French TV in 1971 and now in a luminous new 4K restoration — is one of the great under-seen achievements of postwar French filmmaking. (The other episodes will be screened for the next two Sundays.) 2 pm.
Queensbury Theatre presents Mean Girls
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Through Sunday, August 16. 2 pm.