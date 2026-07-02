Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "World of Color" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "World of Color," a group exhibition featuring Pablo Dona, Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova, Gian Garofalo, and Lynn Sanders.

The exhibition brings together artists whose work reflects a sense of playfulness. Through curious and intuitive explorations of color, each artist engages with combinations that create a childlike sense of discovery. Their practices emerge from deeply personal spaces, including moments of memory, influence, and connection that draw them closer to early experiences.

"World of Color" explores color as both a meaningful and nostalgic force, brought to life through Fitzgerald’s intricately folded paper, Garofalo’s flowing stripes of pigmented resin, Dona’s miniature figures swimming within teacups, and Sanders' layered colorscapes.