Jorge Medina in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Valeria Doria

Jorge Medina comes to Houston for his Legendario tour.

Jorge Medina comes to Houston for his Legendario tour.

WHEN

WHERE

713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Ste 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/jorge-medina-legendario-tour-houston-texas-08-07-2026/event/3A0064C4023838D1

TICKET INFO

$41-$191

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.