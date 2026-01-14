John Mellencamp in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp comes to The Woodlands as part of his Dancing Words Tour - The Greatest Hits. The tour marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which haven’t been played live in many years. Mellencamp has released 25 albums in his 50-year career, most recently Orpheus Descending in 2023.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A00642CBC329A7C

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
