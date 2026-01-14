John Mellencamp in concert

John Mellencamp comes to The Woodlands as part of his Dancing Words Tour - The Greatest Hits. The tour marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which haven’t been played live in many years. Mellencamp has released 25 albums in his 50-year career, most recently Orpheus Descending in 2023.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA