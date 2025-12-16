Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Kristian Heat Reuter

Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics come to The Woodlands as part of their co-headlining tour. Toto has released 14 albums in their career, most recently Old Is New in 2018. Christopher Cross has released 14 albums in his career, most recently Take Me As I Am in 2017. The Romantics have released 14 albums in their career, most recently 61/49 in 2003.

Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics come to The Woodlands as part of their co-headlining tour. Toto has released 14 albums in their career, most recently Old Is New in 2018. Christopher Cross has released 14 albums in his career, most recently Take Me As I Am in 2017. The Romantics have released 14 albums in their career, most recently 61/49 in 2003.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/toto-christopher-cross-the-romantics-the-woodlands-texas-08-07-2026/event/3A006385AC538B6D

TICKET INFO

$35-$262

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.