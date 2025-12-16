Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics in concert

Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics come to The Woodlands as part of their co-headlining tour. Toto has released 14 albums in their career, most recently Old Is New in 2018. Christopher Cross has released 14 albums in his career, most recently Take Me As I Am in 2017. The Romantics have released 14 albums in their career, most recently 61/49 in 2003.