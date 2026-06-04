Moody Center for the Arts presents Summer Jam

Summer Jam will feature family-friendly art activities, galleries to explore, an indoor farmer’s market, local food vendors, and more. Co-presented with Informal Grub, guests will have access to the exhibitions of Masako Miki and Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin. There will also be a scavenger hunt, face painting, and bubble play.
Summer Jam will feature family-friendly art activities, galleries to explore, an indoor farmer’s market, local food vendors, and more. Co-presented with Informal Grub, guests will have access to the exhibitions of Masako Miki and Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin. There will also be a scavenger hunt, face painting, and bubble play.
WHEN
WHERE
Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, 1827, 6100 Main MS-550 MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/events/summer-jam-2026
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.