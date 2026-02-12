weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Valentine's Day weekend
Yes, it’s Valentine’s Day weekend, which means there will be a lot of love in the air. How about you and that special someone have a romantic evening – by celebrating the Year of the Horse!
It’s also Lunar New Year, and Asia Society Texas, Discovery Green, The Galleria, and Houston Platinum Outlets will have celebrations for the occasion this weekend. Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers will also have a Texas Lunar Festival on Saturday.
If you’re looking for other events where you can get all lovey-dovey with someone, as always, we’ve got you covered:
Thursday, February 12
Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge presents Vinyl Night HTX and HiFi at the Finn presents BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl Night
You have not one, but two chances to share favorite LPs with fellow vinylheads on Thursday night. It starts with HiFi at the Finn’s BYOV night, featuring special craft cocktails and DJ Mike Bondz spinning your top R&B sounds – whether they’re classic jams or hidden gems. Meanwhile, over at Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge, there will be raffle drawings for 10-minute spinning slots, prize raffles, a pizza party courtesy of Home Slice Pizza, and listening to brand-new releases at Sig’s Lagoon. 6 pm and 7 pm.
The Great Benjamins Circus
The Great Benjamins Circus is a celebration of human artistry, athleticism, and the timeless magic of live performance. For 90 minutes, audiences experience the energy, beauty, and excitement that only a real circus can deliver — clowns, acrobats, aerialists, and daredevils performing feats that inspire wonder and amazement. 7:30 pm (4:30 & 7:30 pm Friday; 1:30, 4:30, & 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 & 4:30 pm Sunday).
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents Hadestown
Winner of eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical), Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 & 7 pm Sunday).
Friday, February 13
Community Artists’ Collective presents "Nurturing the Feminine: Veils" opening reception
The Community Artists’ Collective launches its 2026 season with “Nurturing the Feminine: Veils.” Sisters Brittany and Devan Mayfield have created a ceremonial practice — inspired by lived experience, ancestral remembrance and embodied healing — which transforms The Collective’s gallery space as a site representing nourishment, devotion and reflection. "Veils" unfolds as an exploration of the ‘Divine Feminine” through ritual, imagery and installation, honoring the feminine as layered, cyclical and sovereign. Through Saturday, March 21. 6 pm.
Vivian Tu: Well Endowed
Vivian Tu comes to Houston in celebration of her new book, Well Endowed. Picking up where Rich AF – her first bestselling book – left off, Well Endowed offers a fun, practical roadmap to navigating the biggest financial decisions in adulthood (homeownership, marriage, family planning, etc.), empowering readers to align their spending with their values, goals, and legacy. Book Bundle tickets include a premium reserved seat and a signed copy of Well Endowed. Additional books will be on sale at the event. 6 pm.
Rice Cinema presents El Norte
Co-writer/director Gregory Nava’s El Norte is a 1983 film central to the rise of Independent cinema in the U.S. Split into three parts, it marks the journey of two indigenous youths who flee from Guatemala to the United States. Premiering at Cannes, winner of the Grand Prix of the Montreal Film Festival, and now part of the National Film Registry, El Norte offers up a vision of the migration of people that may be forgotten today. A reception will take place before the screening. 7 pm.
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House
13th Floor Haunted House is getting a Valentine’s makeover. For three nights, the frightening funhouse will be delivering the same thrills and chills of the Halloween season, but with a lover’s twist. Finally, all those sickos who are in love and into blood, gore, & all forms of scary stuff can spend their V-Day walking though a freakin’ hellscape, getting the junk scared out of them – and falling in love all over again. 7 pm.
Saturday, February 14
Crafted Miles at Craft Pita
Craft Pita is teaming up with Houston’s popular Loose Lace Run Club for a relaxed, community-focused, Saturday-morning run, followed by a post-run brunch gathering celebrating Mediterranean flavors and neighborhood connection. The event invites runners and food lovers of all levels to enjoy a casual two-mile route around the neighborhood before refueling with some of Craft Pita’s favorite brunch bites. As part of the experience, Craft Pita will offer complimentary breakfast tacos for attendees, along with 15% off the full menu. 10 am.
Markets for Makers presents Houston Valentine's Market
Over at POST Houston, Markets for Makers' Houston Valentine's Market is a two-day pop-up market with 100+ local and regional makers, artisans, and food vendors. These markets are known for bringing together independent artists and makers specializing in handmade goods, art, jewelry, home décor, local food and more. DIY craft stations, photo ops, and sponsor activations will also be on the premises. 11 am.
Eureka Heights Brew Co. presents The 5th Annual Eureka Heights Queso Bowl
The 5th Annual Eureka Heights Queso Bowl once again gathers teams from our local Houston community to see who makes the best queso. If competing is your thing, you can still register here. You can put together a cheesy team or go at it solo; just make sure to bring your A-game. For those who just want to eat queso, it's free to attend. All you have to do is show up at noon, eat all the queso, and vote for your favorite one. And because Bowl falls on Valentine’s Day, there will be a cheesy joke competition at 3 pm. Noon.
Houston Arboretum presents Tapas on the Trails
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its annual Valentine’s-themed Tapas on the Trails. Guests can help raise funds for conservation and education efforts while enjoying tapas and paired libations. The event features a leisurely walk on softly lit trails. With a focus on “Love in Nature,” guests will experience six food stops and sample specially selected beers and wines. The menu will be crafted by expert chefs at Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewing Company. 5 pm.
Sunday, February 15
Karbach Brewing Co. presents Rodeo Clown RoundUp
It’s rodeo season in Houston and, after a hiatus since 2020, the Rodeo Clown RoundUp is back by popular demand. The RoundUp is a fun-filled, chip-timed 5K and 10K where every participant will receive a finisher medal, event t-shirt, and free beer at the finish for participants 21 and over. After the race will be Singo Bingo in the biergarten, plus brunch at Karbach Restaurant and Patio and Pizza and Pints, both opening at 10 am on race day. 8 am.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Annie Hall
Celebrate the late Diane Keaton by revisiting her Oscar-winning comedic turn as a quirky New Yorker in Woody Allen’s classic 1977 rom-com. Allen stars as a divorced comedian who examines the rise and fall of his relationship with Keaton’s quirky, titular nightclub singer. He reflects on his childhood and early adult years before telling the story of how he and Annie met, fell in love, and struggled with the obstacles of modern romance, mixing surreal fantasy sequences with small moments of emotional drama. 5 pm.
Alemán & Gera MX in concert
Hailing from Mexico – which means they’re ready to bother more people with their native Spanish – Latin trap stars Alemán & Gera MX will be in Houston, as part of their Rich Mafia tour. Alemán is touring in support of his 2025 album, De Vuelta a las Andadas, while Gera MX (ranked number thirty-seven on Rolling Stone en Español's list of the "50 Greatest Rappers in the History of Spanish-Language Rap") is touring in support of his 2024 album, Las que te escribí y nunca te cante. 8 pm.