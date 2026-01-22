The Great Benjamins Circus

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Great Benjamins Circus

The Great Benjamins Circus is a celebration of human artistry, athleticism, and the timeless magic of live performance. For 90 minutes, audiences experience the energy, beauty, and excitement that only a real circus can deliver - clowns, acrobats, aerialists, and daredevils performing feats that inspire wonder and amazement.

WHEN

WHERE

West Oaks Mall
1000 West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX 77082, USA
https://benjaminscircus.com/tickets/

TICKET INFO

$20-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
