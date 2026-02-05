Space Center Houston presents Moon 2 Mars Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of 311

Space Center Houston’s Moon 2 Mars Festival is a spring break festival like no other, featuring a day-to-night experience with daily STEM activations, hands-on space technology, festive food, live entertainment, and more. Space Center Houston’s immersive exhibits and experiences will operate during daytime hours. Visitors can explore more than 400 space-flown artifacts, tour NASA Johnson Space Center facilities via tram tours, see the American premiere of The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, and launch a spacecraft in Mission: Sketch.

Additionally, there will be headlining concerts by 311 and The Wallflowers.

WHEN

WHERE

Space Center Houston
1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA
https://spacecenter.org/moon2marsfestival/?utm_source=Space+Center+Houston&utm_campaign=ebf056937b-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2026_01_08_05_12&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-ebf056937b-463906887

TICKET INFO

$34.95-$150

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
