Space Center Houston presents Moon 2 Mars Festival

Space Center Houston’s Moon 2 Mars Festival is a spring break festival like no other, featuring a day-to-night experience with daily STEM activations, hands-on space technology, festive food, live entertainment, and more. Space Center Houston’s immersive exhibits and experiences will operate during daytime hours. Visitors can explore more than 400 space-flown artifacts, tour NASA Johnson Space Center facilities via tram tours, see the American premiere of The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, and launch a spacecraft in Mission: Sketch.

Additionally, there will be headlining concerts by 311 and The Wallflowers.