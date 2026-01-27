Houston Arboretum presents Tapas on the Trails

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its annual Valentine’s-themed Tapas on the Trails. Guests can help raise funds for conservation and education efforts while enjoying tapas and paired libations. The event features a leisurely walk on softly lit trails, through the forest, and under the moonlight.

With a focus on “Love in Nature,” guests will experience six food stops and sample specially selected beers and wines. The menu will be crafted by expert chefs at Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewing Company.