Houston Arboretum presents Tapas on the Trails

eventdetail
Courtesy of Cotton Culinary

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its annual Valentine’s-themed Tapas on the Trails. Guests can help raise funds for conservation and education efforts while enjoying tapas and paired libations. The event features a leisurely walk on softly lit trails, through the forest, and under the moonlight.

With a focus on “Love in Nature,” guests will experience six food stops and sample specially selected beers and wines. The menu will be crafted by expert chefs at Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its annual Valentine’s-themed Tapas on the Trails. Guests can help raise funds for conservation and education efforts while enjoying tapas and paired libations. The event features a leisurely walk on softly lit trails, through the forest, and under the moonlight.

With a focus on “Love in Nature,” guests will experience six food stops and sample specially selected beers and wines. The menu will be crafted by expert chefs at Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://houstonarboretum.org/event/tapas-on-the-trails/

TICKET INFO

$110 and up
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.