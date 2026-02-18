Evelyn Rubenstein JCC presents Houston Jewish Film Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of IFC Films

New promising, entertaining, and exceptional award-winning films will be featured at the 2026 Houston Jewish Film Festival, bringing Jewish lives and stories to the big screen. With venues across town, the festival - now in its 22nd year - shines the spotlight on Jewish and Israeli culture, art, and history, and features filmmakers and guest speakers/programming.

Highlights will include opening night film, Tatami; a screening of Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator; the family-friendly A Rugrats Passover; Friday Night Lights, featuring Shabbat dinner and two short films; and closing night film The Ring.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

New promising, entertaining, and exceptional award-winning films will be featured at the 2026 Houston Jewish Film Festival, bringing Jewish lives and stories to the big screen. With venues across town, the festival - now in its 22nd year - shines the spotlight on Jewish and Israeli culture, art, and history, and features filmmakers and guest speakers/programming.

Highlights will include opening night film, Tatami; a screening of Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator; the family-friendly A Rugrats Passover; Friday Night Lights, featuring Shabbat dinner and two short films; and closing night film The Ring.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC)
5601 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096, USA
https://www.erjcchouston.org/jewish-life-learning/jewish-film-festival/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.