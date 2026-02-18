Evelyn Rubenstein JCC presents Houston Jewish Film Festival

New promising, entertaining, and exceptional award-winning films will be featured at the 2026 Houston Jewish Film Festival, bringing Jewish lives and stories to the big screen. With venues across town, the festival - now in its 22nd year - shines the spotlight on Jewish and Israeli culture, art, and history, and features filmmakers and guest speakers/programming.

Highlights will include opening night film, Tatami; a screening of Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator; the family-friendly A Rugrats Passover; Friday Night Lights, featuring Shabbat dinner and two short films; and closing night film The Ring.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.