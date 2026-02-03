Community Artists’ Collective presents "Nurturing the Feminine: Veils" opening reception

The Community Artists’ Collective launches its 2026 season with “Nurturing the Feminine: Veils.” Sisters Brittany and Devan Mayfield have created a ceremonial practice - inspired by lived experience, ancestral remembrance and embodied healing - a ritual which transforms The Collective’s gallery space as a site representing nourishment, devotion and reflection.

The sisters explain, “From our personal backgrounds of somatic healing, esoteric arts, floral design and holistic health, we have created an immersive environment that reflects the natural magic of earth and the self.“

"Veils" unfolds as an exploration of the ‘Divine Feminine” through ritual, imagery and installation. The work honors the feminine as layered, cyclical and sovereign.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 21.