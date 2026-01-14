Karbach Brewing Co. presents Rodeo Clown Roundup

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Karbach Brewing Co.

The Rodeo Clown RoundUp is a fun-filled, chip-timed 5K and 10K at which every participant will receive a finisher medal, event t-shirt, and free beer at the finish for participants 21 and over. After the race will be Singo Bingo in the Biergarten (8 am-12 pm), plus brunch at Karbach Restaurant and Patio and Pizza and Pints, both opening at 10 am on race day.

The Rodeo Clown RoundUp is a fun-filled, chip-timed 5K and 10K at which every participant will receive a finisher medal, event t-shirt, and free beer at the finish for participants 21 and over. After the race will be Singo Bingo in the Biergarten (8 am-12 pm), plus brunch at Karbach Restaurant and Patio and Pizza and Pints, both opening at 10 am on race day.

WHEN

WHERE

Karbach Brewing Co.
2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092, USA
https://www.karbachbrewing.com/community/event/rodeo-clown-roundup/

TICKET INFO

$25-$60

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.