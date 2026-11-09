Foundation for Modern Music presents Winners of the Robert Avalon International Composers Competition Concert

Foundation for Modern Music presents the annual Avalon International Competition for Composers celebrates new, exciting, and highly original contemporary music rooted in the classical tradition by both young and more established composers.

The competition concert showcases the stellar quality of Houston performing artists and ensembles who relish the challenge of learning and presenting works of great difficulty.

Through the competition, the Foundation for Modern Music honors its late artistic director, Robert Avalon (1955-2004), who helped develop and initiate several important new projects for the foundation - including this competition for composers.

The program will feature works by Zachary Lew, Brannon Warn-Johnston, Damilola Odebiyi, Emily Zhang, HyunJoo Byon, Mark Kilstofte. Also featuring works by Judges: Todd Frazier, and Samuel Zyman. The concert will be performed by members of the Houston Symphony and the Avalon Ensemble.