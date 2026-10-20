Periwinkle Foundation presents 18th Iron Sommelier

At Iron Sommelier, guests are invited to sample wines from competing sommeliers, who will select three wines which focus on a particular wine region, grape, or style. The sommeliers will personally present the wines they are pouring while conversing with guests as they taste and compare. A panel of judges will rate the sommeliers on their wine choice, presentation, creativity, and knowledge of their wine selections. Guests will have access to a wine pull, auction, raffle, and children’s art sales. They can also cast their “corks” for the People’s Choice Award.

The event benefits The Periwinkle Foundation programs for pediatric cancer patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center,