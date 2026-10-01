Don Lemon and DL Hughley: DL + DL - Anything Goes

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Don Lemon and DL Hughley

What do you get when award-winning journalist Don Lemon and comedian DL Hughley come together for a night of conversation? Expect the unexpected from these two brilliant minds doing their public service while taking the audience on a journey exploring topics spanning everything from social issues, race, pop culture, and current events.

What do you get when award-winning journalist Don Lemon and comedian DL Hughley come together for a night of conversation? Expect the unexpected from these two brilliant minds doing their public service while taking the audience on a journey exploring topics spanning everything from social issues, race, pop culture, and current events.

WHEN

WHERE

Cullen Performance Hall
4300 University Dr, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://cph.evenue.net/events/dl-hughley-and-don-lemon-dl-dl-anything-goes

TICKET INFO

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