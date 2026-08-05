13th Annual Islamic Arts Festival

The 13th Islamic Arts Festival is th oldest and largest festival of Islamic arts in the United States, attracting visitors and artists from across the country.The festival will feature an extensive visual arts exhibition, a film festival, a comedy show, a Sufi music program, Islamic art workshops, and an academic seminar organized in collaboration with the University of Houston.

With more than 5,000 works of art by over 50 artists on display, visitors will have opportunities to admire and purchase original artwork. They can also participate in interactive art sessions, learn about Islamic art and culture, and enjoy a variety of ethnic foods. Live demonstrations of calligraphy, henna art, ebru, and painting, along with a wide range of children's art activities, will further enrich the festival experience.