Megan Thee Stallion cancels hotly anticipated Houston show so that city can 'grieve'

One of the winter’s most anticipated concerts is off. Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion has canceled her buzzy grand opening show at 713 Music Hall, scheduled for Friday, December 3, CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports.

The 26-year-old rap superstar called off the coming-home show out of respect to the victims of the Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people died and hundreds were injured, saying in a statement that the city of Houston still needs time to grieve.

No word yet on refund status for those who purchased tickets for the December 3 show; CultureMap has requested comment from event producer Live Nation.

Megan’s concert is the latest to be canceled in light of the tragic events of Friday November 5. Following the mass-casualty event, ​​organizers canceled the Houston Open Concert Series, scheduled for November 11 through November 14.

Meanwhile, sale on tickets for Billy Joel’s upcoming concert at Minute Maid Park on September 23, 2022 have also been indefinitely put on hold.

As previously reported, 10 attendees died in the aftermath of the festival:​​

Ezra Blount, 9

Bharti Shahani, 22

Mirza Baig, 27, of Houston

Rodolfo Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas

Madison Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas

Franco Patiño, 21, of Illinois

Jacob Jurinke, 20, of Illinois

John Hilgert, 14, of Houston

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Washington

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, of Houston

Multiple lawsuits have been mounted, including a $2 billion filing by San Antonio attorney Thomas J. Henry and a $750 million suit from Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.