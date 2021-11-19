Texas attorney files massive $2 billion lawsuit against Astroworld Festival

Not long after news of Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filing a $750 million action against the Astroworld Festival, another Texas attorney has followed suit.

San Antonio-based trial attorney Thomas J. Henry has filed a whopping $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of victims of the Astroworld Festival event that left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured, his firm announced.

Henry’s litigation represents some 282 victims and seeks up to $2 billion damages from a host of defendants that includes Apple Music, Travis Scott, Drake (Aubrey Drake Graham), Live Nation, and NRG Stadium.

Some 120 victims have also contacted the Thomas J. Henry firm for representation, according to a press release.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,"” said Thomas J. Henry in a statement. “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

If Henry is recognizable, it’s due in part to his wide national media presence in the maelstrom after the Astroworld Festival mass-casualty event. National news outlets, such as CNN, the Daily Mail, and Vanity Fair have enlisted Henry as a talking head to assess the Astroworld/Travis Scott tragedy, the potential failing by the responsible parties, and the ensuing litigation and fallout.

Not one to shy away from three-comma filings, The San Antonio attorney has also won hefty cases including a $1.25 billion case for sexual assault resulting in injury to a minor and $54.75 million for a pharmaceutical defect.

He also loves a good party; Henry famously threw a $10 million, celebrity-fueled bash, as CultureMap reported.

The most recent victim of the 10 to die after the November 5 event is a 9-year-old Texas boy.