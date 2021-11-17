Prominent Houston lawyer files $750 million lawsuit against Astroworld Festival

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is seeking more than $750 million for loss of mental and physical health, and human life for Astroworld Festival victims.

Buzbee filed suit on behalf of more than 125 clients, including the family of Axel Acosta, who was crushed to death during the tragedy.

"No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs-nothing more and nothing less," the lawsuit reads. "The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity in the future to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought."

---

Continue reading this breaking news on our content partner ABC13.