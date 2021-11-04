Billy Joel makes triumphant Houston return after the longest time

No more need to feel pressure that the piano man, Billy Joel, hasn't been to Houston in awhile. The singer/songwriter will put fans in a New York state of mind when he comes to Minute Maid Park on September 23, 2022.

It's the first visit to the Bayou City for Joel since he performed at the Toyota Center in November 2015, although he did just perform at last month's Formula 1 race in Austin. That might not qualify as the longest time, but you may be right that his songs are still rock 'n roll to me.

Joel needs little introduction, but we'll acknowledge the innocent man has an extraordinary resume. The award-winning performer has sold more than 150 million albums, won six Grammy Awards — including the including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award — and is a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. He received a Tony Award for Movin' Out, the Broadway musical based on his music.

“Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe,” said Stephanie Stegall, Houston Astros vice president for event sales and operations, in a statement. “We’re thrilled he will be making his first-ever appearance at our ballpark, Minute Maid Park, on September 23. This will be a show for the ages and one of the biggest nights ever at Minute Maid Park.”

So gather all the uptown girls and tell them to show up just the way you are. Not even a storm front will stop tickets from going on sale at 10 am on Friday, November 12 via the Live Nation website. Big shots with American Express cards get access to a presale that runs from 10 am on Monday, November 8 through 10 pm on Thursday, November 11.