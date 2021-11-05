Houston's Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion comes home for savage opening of downtown's newest music hall

Could Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion be having a bigger 18 months? She is Popeyes newest brand ambassador with her new Hottie Sauce (a perfect name, indeed). In July, she landed the cover of the smoking-hot Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In 2020, she was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

And, she’s set to Texas Southern University on December 11, with a bachelor's degree in health administration.

Fans can celebrate Houston’s Hot Girl when she comes to open the hottest new entertainment venue in the city. Megan will perform at a hotly anticipated grand opening show at 713 Music Hall in the buzzy new Post Houston downtown destination on Friday, December 3.

Tickets — which will go insanely fast — go on sale at 10 am Monday, November 8 at 713MusicHall.com.

“It’s always special to come back home and perform in front of my OG hotties,” Megan noted in a statement. “I can’t wait to take the stage and celebrate the grand opening of 713 Music Hall — it’s going to be unforgettable!”

Given her blowout performances at the Grammys and more, yes, this indeed will be an unforgettable show.

As CultureMap previously reported, 713 Music Hall is a 5,000-seat venue boasting myriad tech-inspired innovations on tap. The building is designed with advanced architecture that will create a distinctive, one-of-a-kind experience for artists and fans by replicating the same intimate feel of a small club.

When it opens the venue will be downtown’s largest entertainment venue. Look for major shows in November, including Texas’ beloved crooner and 420 champion, Willie Nelson.