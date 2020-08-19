Cherished Houston health museum announces safe reopening this week

The global pandemic has caused myriad cultural closings in the Houston area, but one cherished spot has announced a healthy return this week.

The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science (1515 Hermann Dr.,) will reopen to the public on Saturday, August 22, 2020, and to museum members on Friday, August 21. The museum has been closed since March 17.

During the closure, the Museum has provided support for front-line healthcare workers and medical organizations by hosting emergency blood drives and donating PPE materials to organizations in need, according to a press release.

One exhibit that’s entirely apropos is “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World,” which covers epidemics and pandemics. Created by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., the “Outbreak” exhibit addresses common questions regarding the risks and potential rapid spread of pandemic outbreaks.

Visitors are able to take an up-close look at pandemic risks in the 21st century, zoonotic emerging infectious diseases, and get a glimpse at how three outbreaks dramatically affected the greater Houston region since the 1920s. Information about coronavirus and COVID-19 is also part of the exhibit, per a release.

Those who’ve had their fill of pathogens can enjoy “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine,” which covers ways in which machine learning has progressed over the years.

The photo-documentary exhibit, “The Hands That Feed Houston,” by Houston photographer, Amy Scott, will also be on view. “Hands” celebrates the farmers and ranchers that feed the Bayou City. For the project, nine farmers and ranchers were selected to have their daily lives highlighted. Three days were spent with each individual, following their days and capturing the realities of food production on small and large scales.

The museum notes that enhanced safety measures are in place for guests, including closing off the high-touch portions of our exhibits and operating at a reduced capacity: only 50 guests every hour.