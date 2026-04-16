hola, Katy
Austin-based taco chain celebrates Katy debut with free breakfast tacos
One of Austin’s favorite taco joints will soon open in Katy. Tacodeli will officially open on Monday, May 18, but Katy residents don’t have to wait that long to get their first taste of the restaurant.
Every Saturday and Sunday beginning this week (April 18), Tacodeli will give away approximately 200 breakfast tacos starting at 7 am. The limit is two tacos per person.
On opening day, the first 25 people in line will receive free tacos for a year, which is defined two free tacos per week at any Tacodeli location other than Austin’s airport.
Once it opens for daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner service, the new Tacodeli will serve the restaurant’s familiar menu of about 40 meat, seafood, and vegetarian options, many of which are inspired by founder Robert Espinoza’s hometown of Mexico City. They include the Tikin Xic (achiote-marinated grilled salmon, spicy salsa negra, habanero-onion escabeche, cilantro), the Cowboy Taco (dry-rubbed beef tenderloin, grilled corn, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, guacamole, queso fresco), and the Otto (organic refried black beans, bacon, avocado, and Monterrey Jack cheese).
Located at 19302 Katy Freeway, the 2,400-square-foot restaurant will seat 40 people indoor and 40 more on its 500-square-foot patio. The restaurant’s design will blend nods to Mexico City with Texas details.
Katy will join Tacodeli’s two other locations on Washington Avenue and in Uptown’s Post Oak Plaza shopping center. Founded in 1999, Tacodeli has 15 locations in Austin, Dallas, Plano, and Houston.