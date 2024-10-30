flying high
Rice's Undergraduate business school receives a 'historic' donation
Following a “generous philanthropic gift” by Farid and Asha Virani, the undergraduate business program at Rice University will be named after the family. The building where the business program is housed, McNair Hall, will remain unchanged.
“We are profoundly grateful to Farid and Asha Virani for their extraordinary gift, which will transform our undergraduate business education,” Rice president Reginald DesRoches said in a statement. “Their success and commitment to excellence inspire our students, and their generosity will serve as a lasting testament to what can be accomplished through vision and determination.”
Rice University declined to disclose the size of donation that has led to the creation of the Virani Undergraduate School of Business on the request of the Virani family to maintain privacy, saying only that the amount is historic. The business school currently serves roughly 300 undergrads.
Dr. Asha Virani is a proud Rice alumna who graduated in 1989. Her husband, Faris, is the founder and CEO of Prime Communications, a wildly successful AT&T retailer that started with a single store in Baybrook Mall and has grown to be the largest such retailer in the nation. Their son, Faris D., graduated from Rice in 2021 after studying sports management.
“We are incredibly excited to support Rice Business, as we believe in the transformative power of education. This contribution will play a pivotal role in preparing the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs to tackle the challenges and seize the future opportunities — not just for our city, but for our state and our country,” Farid Virani said.
“Our vision is to foster a culture of curious and compassionate lifelong learners who will lead with a strong ethical orientation and intellectual humility,” Asha Virani said.
A new associate dean position will be created to oversee the new business school, and a national talent search is underway to fill the job. The gift will help expand the current business undergraduate offerings, including new major focuses in areas like healthcare and artificial intelligence.