Essential Houston events company returns to local ownership
Nine years after selling Aztec Events & Tents, Town & Country Party Rentals has re-purchased the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We’re excited to reacquire Aztec and integrate its expertise and resources into Town & Country,” said Todd Johnson, co-owner of Town & Country Party Rentals. “Eddie’s [Arvizu] intimate knowledge of Aztec’s operations and our shared passion for delivering exceptional events and service made this acquisition an ideal opportunity.”
Eddie Arvizu, co-owner and operations leader, added, “Reuniting with the Aztec team and combining our strengths with Town & Country’s will enable us to create unforgettable experiences for our clients. We’re committed to building upon Aztec’s legacy and setting a new standard for event rentals in Houston.”
Aztec is a leading provider of everything from backyard party equipment to large festival gatherings. Odds are the average Houstonian has seen their logo on some event in the last several decades. Founded in the 1960s, Johnson purchased the company in 1995. He sold it in 2015 to a group of buyers led by A. Kelly Williams and Michael Hanks.
All current contracts with Aztec will be honored, so don’t worry about your fall festival and Halloween party plans falling through.
Town & Country is known for their prestige outdoor gathering infrastructure supplies, including gorgeous fairytale weddings and corporate Independence Day parties. The return of Aztec to local, family ownership adds a touch to community to the company that maintains a Houston identity.
The sale comes just five years after Aztec renewed a long-term lease in Houston on 6th Street, where the company will remain following Johnson and Arvizu’s acquisition. Arena Group acquired the company last year after initially buying half of it in 2021. The purchase included Shaffer Sports & Events, a sister company specializing in athletic gatherings. In an announcement about the transaction, Arena expressed optimism that Aztec would help them expand their event business, but it looks like Town & Country entered the picture not long after.