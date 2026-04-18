This Week's Hot Headlines
Affordable Houston seafood restaurant makes a splash in our top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, including a new seafood spot from a chef-favorite fisherman and the big reveal of our Tastemaker Awards winners. Catch up below, then visit this guide to find the best weekend events.
1. Chef-loved Houston fisherman opens affordable seafood restaurant near Third Ward. A fisherman who’s a favorite of Houston chefs is getting into the restaurant business. Frederick McBride, better known as “Captain Fred,” will open Captain Mc’s Seafood near the Third Ward in May.
2. New brewery pours into Houston with craft beer, cocktails, and homebrew. Farmboy Brewing Company (4816 N Shepherd Dr.) blends a taproom, full cocktail bar, and homebrew retail shop into a single, community-driven space.
3. Houston's 11 best chefs of 2026 are leading the city's rise to prominence. This year’s nominees for Houston Chef of the Year are an accomplished group. They hold Michelin stars and received Bib Gourmand designations. They are James Beard Award semifinalists, finalists, and winners. They’ve competed on Top Chef.
Manabu Horiuchi, Chef of the Year. Photo by Vivian Leba
4. This Houston suburb saw top-20 biggest drop in housing prices in U.S. Good news for potential Houston-area homebuyers: Housing prices in the metro have come down as much as $12,000 since last year.
5. Houston's best chef, restaurant, and more revealed at 2026 Tastemaker Awards. These bars, restaurants, and individuals represent the best of Houston’s culinary scene, as selected by our judges’ panel of former winners and local experts and revealed at an awards ceremony on April 16 at Silver Street Studios.