weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
It’s Record Store Day time again.
On Saturday, various stores around the city will be flooded with vinyl heads looking for the latest new releases on wax. River Oaks Theatre will also celebrate the day with a screening of Pavements, a documentary on indie rock band Pavement.
Elsewhere in H-Town this weekend, two watering holes will be having anniversary throwdowns, two iconic Broadway productions will hit Houston stages, two Latina music giants will be celebrated in Texas City, and two rock-and-roll blasts from the past (included one we’re still infatuated with after all these years) will be performing on Sunday night. It's also Fleet Week, with more than 1,000 active-duty service members visiting Houston (find some suggestions here).
Thursday, April 16
2026 CultureMap Houston Tastemaker Awards
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards return to celebrate Houston’s top restaurant and bar talent for 2026. Their mission is to shine a spotlight on the people and places that make Houston a world-class culinary destination. At CultureMap's signature tasting event and awards ceremony, we’ll celebrate all of the nominees and unveil this year’s winners. Attendees will enjoy an evening full of chef-prepared bites and specialty drinks. 7 pm.
Performing Arts Houston presents Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies – Part III
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is coming to town to get his CinemaSins on. He will lead an entertaining and enlightening review of what Hollywood got right — and wrong — about science in blockbuster films The Matrix, The Terminator, Back to the Future Part 2, Finding Nemo, and The Da Vinci Code, as well as popular TV series like Game of Thrones. For the first time, a section on AI in films will be added to the themes. 7:30 pm.
Theatre Under the Stars presents Monty Python's Spamalot
Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy that is lovingly ripped off from the comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and, of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features songs like “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and more. Through Sunday, April 26. 8 pm (8 pm Friday; 2 & 8 pm Saturday; 2 & 7:30 pm Sunday).
Friday, April 17
Houston Ballet presents Nutcracker Market Spring
The popular shopping event's spring edition returns for the first time since 2021 with 150 vendors — down from the 280 who participate in the fall event. Not only does the smaller footprint make it easier to shop, the focus is on easy entertaining, vacation-ready style, and home updates. CultureMap contributor Gabi De La Rosa has compiled a helpful list of vendors to seek out here. 8:30 am. (10 am Saturday and Sunday).
Houston Zoo presents Feast with the Beasts
Feast with the Beasts, presented by TXU Energy, returns this Friday. This year’s lineup of Houston’s top chef celebrities includes Top Chef winner Tristen Epps and current James Beard nominees Henry Lu and Ope Amosu. From sizzling bites to sweet indulgences, we’re talking about an evening of dining, live music, and unforgettable animal experiences. You’ll also get an exclusive panel discussion moderated by Eric Sandler, our mackalicious city editor. 6:30 pm.
Alley Theatre presents Fences
In August Wilson's Tony-winning drama, a former baseball player (played on the Broadway stage by legends such as James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington, who later starred in and directed an Oscar-winning film version in 2016) struggles with the realities of life and the pursuit of happiness. Amidst racial prejudice and unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood and the bonds of family are tested. Through Sunday, May 10. 8 pm (2 & 7 pm Sunday).
Mainland Music Hall presents A Tribute to Selena and Shakira with She Wolf
A celebration of two of Latin music’s most influential artists is coming to the Gulf Coast. This production honors the musical legacies of Selena Quintanilla and international superstar Shakira through a theatrical tribute experience that blends live vocals, choreography, and immersive audience participation. This show highlights the musical evolution from Selena’s groundbreaking Tejano sound to Shakira’s global pop influence. 8 pm.
Saturday, April 18
San Jacinto Day Celebration
The echoes of Texas history will once again ring out across the San Jacinto Battleground at the annual San Jacinto Day Celebration. Hosted by the San Jacinto Museum and the Texas Historical Commission, the celebration offers a full day of family-friendly activities, battle reenactments, and immersive living history experiences honoring the 190th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto in which Sam Houston and the Texian army secured Texas' independence from Mexico. The event will also feature food trucks and a market with local vendors and nonprofits. 10 am.
Axelrad 11th Year Anniversary
The beloved Midtown beer garden will be celebrating its 11th year of brews and bands with a free, all-day anniversary party. 25 bands will take the stage, including headliners Holy Wave, Orion 224, and Trembler. The DJs of Ice House Radio will be spinning up in the attic, while a vendor market and a monthly record swap go on downstairs. And don’t forget about the Polish delicacies Polska Kielbasa will be serving up. 3 pm.
Kirby Ice House 10th Year Anniversary
Kirby Ice House officially marks a decade of service at its original Upper Kirby location with a free, massive anniversary celebration. The party will feature a high-energy entertainment lineup worthy of the occasion. The evening kicks off with a live DJ set from DJ Senega, setting the tone for the backyard-style atmosphere, followed by a headlining performance from acclaimed party band MegaFly. 5 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Robert Wilson and the Civil Wars
Saturday is Robert Wilson Day in Texas, celebrating the Waco-born theater and visual artist who passed away in 2025. This newly restored documentary from 1987, presented in conjunction with Houston Grand Opera’s surreal presentation of Wilson’s production of Messiah, chronicles one of the great unrealized theatrical productions of the 20th century: The Civil Wars. HGO music and artistic director Patrick Summers will introduce the film. 7 pm.
Sunday, April 19
FotoFest presents Masterworks V: Motion & Memories – A Collaboration with Galveston Symphony Orchestra
In partnership with the Galveston Symphony Orchestra, FotoFest presents a dynamic program that fuses music, photography, and moving images. At the heart of the evening is The Photographer by Philip Glass, a mesmerizing work inspired by the life and innovations of Eadweard Muybridge. The program continues with Short Ride in a Fast Machine by John Adams, before culminating in the sweeping power of Symphony No. 5 by Sergei Prokofiev — a triumphant and expansive finale. 4 pm.
Rod Stewart in concert
Rod Stewart has released over 20 albums in his career. The man has had a bevy of classic hits: “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” and so on. As of late, he’s been in his big-band era ever since he collaborated with Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on the 2024 covers album Swing Fever. He’ll be performing those covers, as well as his own hits, when he plays the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this weekend. 7:30 pm.
Colin Hay in concert
Veteran Scottish-Australian singer/songwriter Colin Hay became a household name as the frontman for ‘80s pop sensation Men at Work, and his musical legacy has extended for over 40 years. Man @ Work Volume 2 is the sequel to his 2003 best seller Man @ Work, and offers fans an impeccable set of favorites from across Hay’s rich catalog, including Men at Work classics, solo album highlights, and new material. He’ll be over at the Heights Theater, performing music with his acoustic band. 8 pm.