dock to table
Chef-loved Houston fisherman opens affordable seafood restaurant in Third Ward
A fisherman who’s a favorite of Houston chefs is getting into the restaurant business. Frederick McBride, better known as “Captain Fred,” will open Captain Mc’s Seafood in the Third Ward in May.
Located near the University of Houston and Texas Southern University at 5055 Griggs Road, Captain Mc’s will serve wild caught popcorn shrimp, black drum, and blue crab caught by McBride and his team of commercial fisherman. The menu has been streamlined to include plates of fried drum and fried shrimp, a fried shrimp po’ boy, and a crab cake sandwich, along with hamburgers and chicken tenders for non-seafood eaters.
“Our diners will have the real possibility of eating a fish or blue crab that was caught early that morning and fried up just in time for dinner,” McBride said in a statement.
The restaurant’s proximity to the coast allows Captain Mc’s to sell fresh caught, wild seafood at a price that’s similar to national fast food restaurants. For example, a four-ounce crab cake sandwich with fries, a hushpuppy, and a drink is priced at $20, and a combo meal of drum and shrimp with fries, a hushpuppy, and a drink is $25.
Since 2020, McBride and his crew have been supplying seafood to restaurants such as Navy Blue, Josephine’s, and Pier 6. As he prepared to open the restaurant, McBride asked his chef friends to contribute recipes. Matt Staph, a private chef who has worked at Brennan’s and One Fifth, helped with the fried recipes, and Lucille’s chef-owner Chris Williams worked on the crab cake. Pier 6 chef Joe Cervantez contributed a sauce that’s served with every meal, and James Beard Award winner Chris Shepherd contributed a remoulade recipe. Josephine’s chef Lucas McKinney, a CultureMap Tastemaker Awards winner, helped with overall menu development.
“Chefs Luke, Matt, Chris Williams, Joe, and Chris Shepherd have all been fishing with me on multiple occasions and have experienced the sea to table experience that we are bringing to Houston,” McBride said.
Speaking of Shepherd, he devoted an episode of his TV show Eat Like a Local to McBride’s operation. Watch it below.
Initially, the restaurant will be open Thursday-Sunday from 11 am-11 pm. It will offer diners the choice of a 35-seat dining room or getting a to-go order from its drive-through window.