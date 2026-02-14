This Week's Hot Headlines
Promising Houston restaurant's surprise shutter leads our top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, beginning with two sudden restaurant closures, followed by four exciting openings. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit our guide to the best weekend events.
1. Parking problems shutter Houston restaurant after less than a year. A promising Houston restaurant has closed after less than a year. Succulent Fine Dining served its last meal on February 5.
2. Houston barbecue joint will soon shutter due to $72,000 of unpaid rent. Unpaid rent is forcing a Houston barbecue joint to shutter its brick-and-mortar location, but the restaurant’s popular catering business will live on.
3. Exclusive: Houston restaurateur brings two new Italian spots to Montrose. A veteran Houston restaurateur has claimed a prime Montrose location for two new establishments. Brasserie 19 owner Charles Clark will expand his portfolio with two Italian restaurants, a fast casual eatery, called Carlo, and a fine dining concept, called Casa Carlo.
Michael Hoffman, Davide De Angelis, and Charles Clark are partnering on Carlo and Casa Carlo. Photo by Kennon Evett
4. Michelin-recognized Houston sushi chef fires up 4-seat Japanese skewer spot. The team behind one of Houston’s Michelin-recognized sushi restaurants is opening an intimate new izakaya. Sip & Skewer is the newest concept from Hidden Omakase owner Tuan Tran and chef Marcos Juarez.
5. Iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will reopen in new Third Ward project. An iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant that closed in 2023 will return to service next year. Spanish Village will reopen as part of a new development on its former site on Almeda Road.