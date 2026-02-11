it takes a village
Iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will reopen in new Third Ward project
An iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant that closed in 2023 will return to service next year. Spanish Village will reopen as part of a new development on its former site on Almeda Rd.
The restaurant will occupy the second floor of a new, three-story building at 4720 Almeda Rd., owner Steven Rogers announced. Retail tenants will occupy the first floor, while the third floor will be devoted to an events space with a view of the downtown skyline.
Demolition on the site will begin this Wednesday, February 11. Construction will follow once it is fully funded. In the meantime, the site will serve as a parking lot. Work is expected to be completed in 2027.
“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to reimagine this legendary space for the Almeda community, where traditions and celebrations can be honored,” Rogers said in a statement. “With space for local artisans to open shop, an expansive event venue with one-of-a-kind views and a restaurant that attracts the greater Houston community, Almeda Road will see a rejuvenation.”
Founded by the Medina family in 1953, Spanish Village was a staple of Third Ward for 70 years. Known for its retro dining room that was adorned with Christmas lights as well as classic Tex-Mex fare such as cheese enchiladas the signature fried chicken, it was a go-to restaurant for generations of Houstonians. The potent margaritas were also a fan favorite.
Rogers is no stranger to the Almeda corridor. In addition to Spanish Village, he also owns Bar 5015, a patio concept that’s known for its lively Sunday service and live music performances. Rogers is also a partner in Winsome Prime, the Southern-inspired, Galleria-area steakhouse.