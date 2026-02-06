that sucks
Parking problems shutter Houston restaurant after less than a year
A promising Houston restaurant has closed after less than a year. Succulent Fine Dining served its last meal on Thursday, February 5.
Located at the Regent Square mixed-use development, Succulent Fine Dining opened in May 2025. It was a new concept from from Houston restaurateur Shawn Virene, the mastermind behind champagne-fueled River Oaks restaurant a’Bouzy.
In a lengthy statement, Virene cited "ongoing site-related access, parking, and valet limitations that have significantly impacted our guests’ ability to access the restaurant and, ultimately, the overall guest experience" as the reason for the closure. It states that the City of Houston restricted levels two and three of the development's parking garage to residents of its apartment building, even thought they were supposed to be available to employees and customers.
“Succulent was a labor of love, and this was not an easy decision,” Virene said. “It has been an honor to serve our guests, and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who supported us. I hope those who loved Succulent will join us at a’Bouzy so we can continue serving you. Offering minimal valet at a $25 minimum per car is egregious. Our valued guests have not been able to access our establishment at a reasonable cost or with ease, and that is simply not acceptable for the level of hospitality we strive to provide.”
For Succulent, Virene took inspiration from California’s Napa Valley, with a wide-ranging menu by chef David Buckley that utilized both West Coast ingredients and some sourced from Texas farms. Its design included an expansive, second-story patio that featured pergolas and antique greenhouses.
“Our culinary and service staff poured their hearts into this restaurant every single day,” Virene added. “Their professionalism, dedication, and genuine hospitality made Succulent special. We are profoundly grateful for each of them, and we are committed to supporting them during this transition.”
While Succulent has closed, other restaurants in Regent Square remain open. They include Flight Club, Mexican Sugar, and Georgia James.