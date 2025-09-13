This Week's Hot Headlines
10 Houston billionaires rank among America's richest and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, beginning with the richest Houstonians of them all. Plus, a local billionaire is selling his superyacht, and a fancy farm hits the market for almost $30 million. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Richard Kinder is Houston's richest billionaire in 2025, Forbes says. America's wealthiest billionaires are $1.2 trillion richer in 2025, bringing their collective worth to a staggering $6.6 trillion. And Houston's own Richard Kinder has become the richest billionaire in the city, according to the new Forbes 400.
2. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta asking $192 million for superyacht. Houstonian Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of the Landry’s restaurant and hospitality conglomerate and the NBA’s Houston Rockets, is sailing away from his 250-foot-long (76.5 meters) superyacht.
3. Houston fine dining restaurant parts ways with longtime chef. One of Houston’s highest profile fine dining restaurants has parted ways with its longtime chef. Kate McLean is no longer the executive chef at Tony’s.
4. Houston restaurateurs' 353-acre farm hits the market for $29 million. Goodthyme Farm, owned by Bailey and Pete McCarthy, partners in Goodnight Hospitality, is on the market. Located about an hour from downtown Houston, the 353-acre ranch in Bellville is listed at $29 million.
An aerial image of Goodthyme Farm in Bellville, on the market for $29 million. Photo by Kerry Kirk
5. Whiskey-obsessed Houston restaurant will shutter River Oaks location. Another longtime Houston restaurant will soon serve its last meal. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will close after service on Sunday, September 28.