houston restaurant tragedy
Couple behind 2 Houston restaurants found dead in their home
The owners of two Houston restaurants have died in an apparent murder-suicide. Thy and Matthew Mitchell, the owners of Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart, were found dead in their home by the Houston Police Department, CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports.
Police were called to the family’s home at approximately 5:30 pm on Monday, May 4 after a babysitter couldn’t reach them. Upon entering, they discovered the bodies of four people, including two children, ABC13 reports.
A representative for both restaurants declined to comment on the situation. Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart are both open for business as usual on Tuesday, May 5.
The Mitchells opened Traveler’s Table in 2019 as a testament to their love of experiencing cultures through food. The restaurant has earned wide recognition, including an appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Chef Stanton Bundy won an episode of Beat Bobby Flay with his take on chilaquiles.
They followed it up with Traveler’s Cart in 2024. More casual than Traveler’s Table, the restaurant is devoted to global street food, serving anything from tacos to burgers to steak frites and chicken parmesan.
Thy Mitchell also created the Foreign Fare fashion brand with items designed for travelers on the go. The online brand offers dresses, pants, and other items that are meant to be both comfortable and stylish.
No announcement has been made about a memorial service. CultureMap will update this article as more details are made available.