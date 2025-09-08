good times
Houston restaurateurs' 353-acre farm hits the market for $29 million
A wealthy family seeking a country retreat would do well to look at Goodthyme Farm. Located about an hour from downtown Houston, the 353-acre ranch in Bellville is on the market, listed at $29 million. It’s represented by Caroline Bean of Compass.
Owned by Bailey and Pete McCarthy, two of the partners in Houston's Goodnight Hospitality (March, Rosie Cannonball, The Marigold Club), the farm is one of several local suppliers to Goodnight's restaurants. Both the couple and the farm were featured in a Food & Wine cover story about how Goodnight's chefs research and develop menus.
The property includes a 5,220-square-foot, five-bedroom main house and a 4,560-square-foot, five-bedroom guest house, as well as extensive agricultural and recreational amenities.
Imagine living in such a pastoral setting, with two scenic ponds and wide grazing fields to support livestock. Greenhouses and hoop houses, a tennis court, pool, and other outbuildings offer a balance between leisure and working farm life, as do the cows, longhorns, donkeys, a pony, and chickens.
The main house offers a welcoming feel, and is exquisitely planned and decorated. The breakfast area is flooded with natural light, and a lovely banquette is a great place to start the day. The cozy master bedroom has pastoral scenes on the wallpaper and double vanities in the en suite bath. Each bedroom has its own personality, whether it’s the cheerful brightness of the yellow and green bedroom or the deep, rich hues in the Pagoda bedroom. The parlor has a bar where friends and family can look out the large windows onto the grounds.
Multiple options exist for hosting guests, whether in the main house or elsewhere on the property. An air-conditioned Airstream camper has a luxe interior. The guest house has its own kitchen and nursery, along with charming bedrooms tucked under the eaves. The four-car garage offers an upstairs media or playroom, making it a flexible entertaining space.
Whether used as a retreat, a working property, or both, Goodthyme Farm is a special place, waiting for its next owners.