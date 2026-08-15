This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston Michelin-recognized restaurant has closed and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, including several abrupt closures and a couple of openings. Plus, a hotel transformation on the horizon. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Michelin-recognized Houston restaurant quietly closes after only 2.5 years. One of only two Black-owned Houston restaurants with a spot in the Michelin Guide has served its last meal. Late August, chef Chris Williams’s restaurant in the Ion mixed-use development, has closed for daily service but will remain open for private events through the end of the year.
2. Houston barbecue power couple sets opening date for new East End tavern. One of this year’s most eagerly anticipated new barbecue joints made its debut this week. Willow’s Smokehouse & Tavern opened Thursday, August 13.
3. Bay Area Houston hotel begins transformation into destination resort. One of the Clear Lake area’s signature hotels is undergoing a massive transformation. When it opens in late 2027, Compass Hotel by Margaritaville Nassau Bay will bring a boutique-style experience to Houston’s Bay Area.
A rendering of the new Compass Hotel by Margaritaville Nassau Bay. Courtesy of Compass by Margartiaville
4. 2 of Houston's most popular Black-owned nightclubs abruptly close. Two tentpoles of Houston’s nightlife scene suddenly closed last weekend. Both Kamp and The Address have shuttered, according to various reports.
5. Family-friendly Houston sports bar scores with new Katy location. A growing local sports bar chain has just opened its fourth location. Spectators Bar & Grill is now open near Katy Mills Mall.