Later, Late August
Michelin-recognized Houston restaurant quietly closes after only 2.5 years
Houston’s only Black-owned restaurant with a spot in the Michelin Guide has served its last meal. Late August, chef Chris Williams’s restaurant in the Ion mixed-use development, has closed for daily service but will remain open for private events through the end of the year.
Lucille’s Hospitality Group, the company behind Late August, issued the following statement about its closure as a full service restaurant:
Late August, in close partnership with the Ion, is transitioning its restaurant operations in the Ion District to focus on private catering and event services through Lucille's Hospitality Group, and other projects, including the Hospitality Group’s newest upcoming concept The Branch. The restaurant is grateful to the ION team and the Houston community for helping establish the space as a celebrated, Michelin-recommended culinary destination.
Late August will continue to honor previously booked events through the end of the year and remain a partner through catering services in the district. The restaurant space will transition to an event-focused model as part of the Ion's continued commitment to providing a dynamic mix of dining and retail experiences across the district. Lucille’s Hospitality Group is excited for what is next, and can’t wait for our community to check out its other concepts at Lucille’s or The Branch. If you’re interested in booking an event at Late August, you can reach out to catering@lhghouston.com.
Williams tells CultureMap that the decision to close the restaurant was triggered in part by Rice University’s plans to expand the Ion by adding the Arc, a nearly 200,000-square-foot research and technology facility that will replace a parking lot that’s adjacent to the Ion. Williams decided the construction would disrupt diners’ ability to access the building, which made closing it a more practical choice.
“We have 12,000 other restaurants,” Williams says about the number of choices that Houstonians have for where to eat dinner on any given night. “The idea of guests having to cross a major thoroughfare, we all agreed was not a sustainable path for us.”
Opened in 2024 by Williams and executive chef Sergio Hidalgo, Late August served an innovative menu that blended African and Mexican flavors. Last year, the chefs switched Late August from an a la carte menu to a tasting menu that better highlighted Hidalgo’s skills and the restaurant’s ingredients, many of which were sourced from Lucille’s 1913, the restaurant’s affiliated farm in Kendleton, Texas. The creative cooking helped Late August earn a Recommend designation from the Michelin Guide and a Best New Restaurant award from Esquire magazine.
“It was a great opportunity. We have zero regrets,” Williams says. “Just gratitude for the support and recognition we were able to get.”
While Hidalgo is leaving the company, many of the restaurant’s staff, including pastry chef Jennifer Parsons, will be transitioning to The Branch, a health-conscious new restaurant that’s opening soon at Midtown high-rise Forme. Details on that restaurant, including its projected opening date, will be released soon.