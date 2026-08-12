weekend event planner
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
It’s time to celebrate Houston music this weekend.
H-Town rock band Spain Colored Orange will perform a live set at Cactus Music. San Antonio rapper Mexstep will celebrate Houston rap and cumbia with a live showcase. And the Miller Outdoor Theatre will give an all-out, local-music concert with its Miller Summer Mixtape.
This weekend has lots of other happenings, from a ship homecoming celebration in Galveston to a Dr. Seuss musical (which is perfect for people who had this kiddie flick on VHS as a kid).
Thursday, August 13
Echoes presents The Tony Williams Lifetime Tribute
Echoes will salute the music of legendary jazz-fusion drummer Tony Williams and the various incarnations of his band, The Tony Williams Lifetime, with a day-long salute. Music featuring Williams and other jazz-fusion artists will be played throughout the day. At 9 pm, a jazz quartet featuring drummer Angel Garcia, keyboardist Jeremy Nuncio, guitarist Jesse Ward, and bassist Itay Porat will perform a Tony Williams Lifetime tribute. 4 pm.
DiverseWorks presents Jesus Benavente: "NeustroWorld" opening reception
DiverseWorks will present "NuestroWorld," a satirical solo installation by Brooklyn-based artist Jesus Benavente. The exhibition turns the gallery into a fictional visitor center, encouraging folks to explore Houston beyond the gallery walls and experience the city as an amusement park. The title plays on “Astroworld” and uses Spanglish to create the phrase "The World Is Ours," reframing Houston’s cultural mythology through humor, nostalgia, and critical reflection. Through Sunday, September 13. 6 pm.
The River Oaks Theatre presents American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Starting this weekend, American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez will begin a week-long theatrical run at the River Oaks Theatre. Against political resistance and industry skepticism, actor/playwright/filmmaker Valdez pushes Chicano storytelling from the fields to the film screen with Zoot Suit and La Bamba, crafting iconic works that challenge, celebrate, and expand America’s story. The Thursday-night showing will include a post-screening Q&A with director David Alvarado. 7:15 pm.
Friday, August 14
The Health Museum presents The Fatherhood Effect preview reception
Join The Health Museum for an exclusive preview of its exhibition, The Fatherhood Effect, which explores fatherhood through the perspectives of 13 Houston-area artists. It also examines fatherhood through a public health lens, highlighting the vital role fathers and father figures play in shaping healthier families and communities. Attendees can check out the exhibition, hear remarks from the jurors as they present artist awards, and meet the participating artists. 6 pm.
Train in concert
San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train comes to The Woodlands as part of The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour. The tour will feature the hits that made the band mainstays on early-aughts pop radio, including “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter,” “Drive By,” and more from their catalog, which now spans three decades. The band has released 11 albums in their career, including AM Gold in 2022. 6:45 pm.
Stages presents Late Nite Catechism Las Vegas: Sister Rolls the Dice!
This weekend, Stages will hit audiences with the latest escapade of fan-favorite character Sister. The church needs a new roof, so Father Murphy has decided that Sister, with her extensive gambling experience running the Church Bingo for the last 25 years, will organize a Las Vegas Night. Sister will tackle topics ranging from magicians to show girls. Don’t forget: “What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas,” but God sees everything. 7 pm (2 & 7 pm Saturday; 2 pm Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Everybody to Kenmure Street
One of the best documentaries of 2026 is an inspiring chronicle of how a community responded to a 2021 immigration raid in Glasgow. Officials detained two men in a largely Muslim neighborhood on the first day of the holiday Eid. Through an incredible communication network, more than 2,000 people showed up to record and disrupt the proceedings. A discussion with Alejandra Salinas, Houston City Council At-Large Position 4, and Progressive Forum executive director Randall Morton will follow the Friday-night screening. 7 pm.
Stageworks Theatre presents Seussical: The Broadway Musical
Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in this Tony-nominated musical caper. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. 7:30 pm (3 pm Sunday).
Saturday, August 15
Pier 21 Homecoming and Elissa's Homecoming Reception
The 1877 tall ship Elissa returns to the Galveston Historic Seaport following her Galveston 250 Voyage. The public is invited to welcome Elissa back to port, and are encouraged to bring homemade welcome signs. Later that evening, people can tour the ship, meet the crew, shop for commemorative merchandise, and raise a glass to Elissa during a special celebration. Held at the Galveston Historic Seaport, the reception includes admission to the pier, on-deck tours of the ship, access to a Ship to Shore interactive exhibit, and more. 11 am and 5 pm.
Cactus Music presents Spain Colored Orange Live Performance
Local indie rockers Spain Colored Orange celebrate the release of their new six-song EP, 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘎𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘴. The project is a collection of meticulously composed songs that are melodically uplifting, while telling a story of grief and loss lyrically. To celebrate their return, the band will be at Cactus Music this weekend, playing tunes as well as meeting, greeting, and signing autographs. 1 pm.
Retro Luxe Museum presents The American Legacy Gala
The Legacy Gala is an exclusive cultural event presented by Retro Luxe Museum, a nonprofit organization and member of the American Alliance of Museums. The evening celebrates fashion history and timeless elegance, featuring a runway exhibition with authentic couture garments from the 1930s-1990s. The evening will also feature contemporary designers, live entertainment, music, and an elegant dining atmosphere. 4:30 pm.
Miller Outdoor Theatre presents Miller Summer Mixtape
Miller Outdoor Theatre will celebrate Houston's thriving local music scene with the 6th Annual Miller Summer Mixtape. This year’s lineup highlights the rich musical tapestry that makes Houston unlike anywhere else, from the soulful storytelling of Sara Van Buskirk, to the blues-infused rock of Saint Judas & The Black Hymns, to the powerhouse vocals of Rodell Duff. DJ Mikey Drag will spin a genre-spanning mix, while Houston music icon Kam Franklin returns as host. The performance will also be livestreamed. 8 pm.
Sunday, August 16
The Garden Theatre presents Xanadu
Based on the cult classic of the same title, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for adults, children, and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired. It follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco. But, when she falls into forbidden love with the mortal, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Through Sunday, August 30. 2 pm.
Punch Line Houston presents Tee Sanders
Tee Sanders, a recent NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Digital Content Creator (Arts/Comedy), is a comic who can be usually seen trying not to laugh with her homegirls on the YouTube series The Round Table Game Show. (She went viral for making a joke about being fat and vegan.) But she doesn’t just make people laugh — she also helps them heal. Whether she’s sharing her story on panels, bringing down the house at a show, or connecting with her diverse supporters, she inspires others to believe in their own strength. 6 pm.
Bombón and Mexstep present Houston Tráfico Showcase
Last summer, professor and rapper Mexstep teamed up with producer and DJ Príncipe Q for Tráfico, their collaborative EP. The Houston Tráfico Showcase gives Mexstep the opportunity to present this project in his hometown of Houston, as well as play some of his older material with a live band. The slowed-down sounds of Houston rap and cumbia were major influences on the project, and it is only fitting that Mexstep return to the source with local DJ collective Bombón. Also joining the bill will be Austin reggae cumbia band Rico-ico. 7 pm.