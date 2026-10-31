This Week's Hot Headlines
2 Houston suburbs declared best places to retire and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, starting with the best places to retire. Plus, a global favorite for dim sum could be coming to Houston. Read on for our top stories, then plan your Halloween weekend right here.
1. 2 Houston suburbs relax on top-10 list of best U.S. cities to retire. Houston and nine of its suburbs are earning new acclaim on U.S. News and World Report's list of the best U.S. cities for retirees in 2027. And two northern suburbs, The Woodlands and Spring, are resting easy among the top five nationwide.
2. Global dim sum powerhouse Din Tai Fung may finally be coming to Houston. One of the world’s most famous Chinese restaurants could be coming to Houston. Global dim sum powerhouse Din Tai Fung appears to be moving forward with a location in the Galleria.
3. Michelin-rated Houston pitmaster hospitalized with serious medical condition. One of Houston barbecue’s most beloved figures is on the road to recovery after a major medical incident. Quy Hoang, pitmaster and co-owner of Blood Bros. BBQ, suffered a stroke on August 16, his business partner Robin Wong tells CultureMap.
4. Houston restaurant breaks silence about wage theft allegations. A Houston restaurant has broken its silence about a lawsuit that accuses it of wage theft. Relish Restaurant & Bar issued a statement about allegations made by an employee that it improperly allocated money from the restaurant’s tip pool.
Campechana at Little Bird. Courtesy of Little Bird
5. New Orleans-inspired neighborhood restaurant hatches in the Heights. One of this year’s most anticipated new restaurants is opened its doors this week. Little Bird debuted Thursday, October 29.