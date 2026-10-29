prayers for quy
Michelin-rated Houston pitmaster hospitalized with serious medical condition
One of Houston barbecue’s most beloved figures is on the road to recovery after a major medical incident. Quy Hoang, pitmaster and co-owner of Blood Bros. BBQ, suffered a stroke on August 16, his business partner Robin Wong tells CultureMap. The restaurant announced Hoang's absence with a social media post on Thursday, October 29.
Hoang has tended the pits at Blood Bros. since it was a pop-up. The restaurant, which opened in Bellaire in late 2018, has earned wide acclaim for its Asian-influenced take on classic Texas barbecue, including a spot on the 2021 edition of Texas Monthly’s top 50 barbecue joints list, a place on the 2021 edition of the New York Times’ 50 most exciting restaurants in America list, and a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide. Hoang also earned a nomination for Best Chef: Texas in the 2022 James Beard Awards.
Although Hoang’s condition is very serious, quick thinking by Blood Bros. manager Marfay Magno, who noticed Hoang was in distress, and a fast-arriving Bellaire ambulance crew, likely saved Hoang’s life by getting him to Methodist Hospital as quickly as possible. Still, Hoang has yet to return home as he undergoes physical therapy. He’s also slowly regaining his mental acuity.
“In the beginning, people he should remember and recognize he no longer did, but his family, he remembered,” Wong says. “That’s not uncommon. But hopefully with time, some of that will start coming back.”
Wong’s been doing his part to aid Hoang’s recovery by making Spotify playlists of his favorite songs. Wong has also encouraged the hospital staff to play Big Trouble In Little China, one of Hoang’s favorite movies.
“That really does help, because some of the music when you play it, it'll trigger those memories,” Wong says.
The Blood Bros. team has been stepping up in Hoang’s absence, with Jarica Brown, the restaurant’s assistant pitmaster, taking on the lion’s share of Hoang’s responsibilities. Wong also added part time help by hiring an employee from Roegels Barbecue.
“Blood brothers is still going to go on,” Wong says. “We're trying our best to keep the quality as high as it can be, but obviously there's going to be some missteps.”
Ultimately, it’s too soon to tell when (or if) Hoang will return to work. In the meantime, the Houston barbecue community will be sending him wishes for a speedy recovery, and the Blood Bros. team will do everything it can to maintain his legacy.