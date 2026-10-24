Rumor no more?
Global dim sum powerhouse Din Tai Fung may finally be coming to Houston
One of the world’s most famous Chinese restaurants could be coming to Houston. Global dim sum powerhouse Din Tai Fung appears to be moving forward with a location in the Galleria.
According to an entry on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, the restaurant will replace Japanese restaurant Nobu, along with some adjacent suites, to create a total area of almost 16,800 square feet. The project is expected to begin in February 2027 and end in mid-June, although that timeline is only an estimate and is very likely to shift significantly. Its projected cost is $1 million, although that is also an estimate that could change. TDLR filings are preliminary and may not indicate an official lease has been signed.
At this time, Nobu's Houston location is still open and has not announced plans to close. The restaurant debuted in 2018 with a splashy grand opening party that featured an appearance by its three co-owners: chef Nobu Matsuhisa, co-founder Meir Teper, and legendary actor Robert De Niro.
Founded in Taipei, Taiwan in 1958 as a cooking oil shop, Din Tai Fung rose to prominence on the strength of its xiao long bao (soup dumplings) that are known for their delicate skins and savory, aromatic broth. Since then, the restaurant has grown to more than 165 locations worldwide, with U.S. outposts in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, and New York. Four of those locations hold Bib Gourmand designations in the Michelin Guide.
In addition to their massive size, Din Tai Fung’s location are known for the sheer quantity of food they can produce. Its New York location reportedly makes more than 10,000 dumplings per day — by hand. In addition to dumplings, the restaurant is also known for its vegetable plates, noodle dishes, and other dim sum-style fare.
CultureMap has contacted representatives for the Galleria, Din Tai Fung, and Nobu to learn more information about this development. We will update the article when they reply.
Axios Houston was first to report on the TDLR filing.