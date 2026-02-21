This Week's Hot Headlines
2 Houston neighbors named safest cities in Texas and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from Texas' safest cities to fresh restaurant openings.
1. 2 Houston neighbors ranked among the top 10 safest cities in Texas. A new report says the Houston area is home to two of the safest cities in Texas. Home security review site SafeWise has ranked Memorial Villages (No. 3) and Fulshear (No. 8) on its recent list of towns unburdened by crime worries.
2. Johnny Carrabba now serving Southern comfort food at new Bellaire locale. A fast casual, family-friendly Houston restaurant has arrived in Bellaire. After a two-week soft opening, Mia’s Table is now open full time in the Bellaire triangle.
3. Cult-favorite chicken and waffle restaurant opens in Houston this weekend. Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles will open its first Bayou City outpost on Saturday, February 21.
4. The Rustic owners tee up new casual icehouse at Fifth Ward golf course. The team behind The Rustic is taking over operations at a downtown-adjacent golf course. Birdies Icehouse is the newest project from Dallas-based FreeRange Concepts, which operates The Rustic, Bowl & Barrel, and The General Public.
5. Preservationists stage last-ditch attempt to save historic Houston theatre. Houstonians residing in the Heights, Garden Oaks, and far beyond were thrown into a tizzy by the abrupt news that the Garden Oaks Theater had been purchased by commercial developers in a $7.1 million, off-market deal.